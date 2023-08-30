Hurricane Idalia strengthens to Category 4 storm ahead of Florida landfall

Hurricane Idalia strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm Wednesday morning ahead of landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.

According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Idalia has maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour, and catastrophic storm surge and destructive winds are nearing the Big Bend.

WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said landfall is expected around 8 a.m. Wednesday, and Idalia's center should stay east of Tallahassee.

"The worst has arrived when it comes to that forecast strength," Correa said.

Hurricane Idalia, 5 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2023.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Correa said 12 to 16 feet of storm surge will impact the Big Bend with rainfall amounts between four to eight inches. Tropical storm force winds will be felt between Gainesville and Tallahassee.

After making landfall on Wednesday, Idalia will weaken to a Category 2 hurricane over southeastern Georgia, and then a tropical storm by late Wednesday.

"It looks like the forecast cone has shifted a little more north, keeping it over land, right along the coast of South Carolina, exiting later Thursday into the Atlantic Ocean," Correa said. "And then moving way out into the Atlantic and kind of slowing down and hitting the breaks."

Correa added that while some forecast models have the storm looping back toward Florida, there's "a lot of uncertainty with that."

"If that were to happen, at that point, Idalia just doesn't have the same tropical structure," Correa said.

Hurricane Idalia, 5 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2023.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

In Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, our areas are getting gusty winds Wednesday with a few passing storms in the afternoon, but it will not be a washout.

Correa said our viewing area will not get much rain, but there is still the threat for isolated strong to severe storms.

"As the day goes on, we're talking wind gusts over 30 miles an hour. That will be the story to the afternoon," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said. "But by this evening and into tomorrow, the winds do start to back off."

Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will top the low 90s and it will feel very humid.

Moisture will trail behind Idalia on Thursday as the storm moves into the Atlantic waters off the Carolinas, which will keep our weather pattern on the breezy side with scattered storms. Drier weather is then expected for the weekend.

WATCH: WPTV First Alert Weather forecast

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 30, 2023

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Depression 11 in the central Atlantic Ocean is only expected to last another day or so, according to the NHC.

Two other waves in the central and eastern Atlantic have a low to medium chance of development.

WPTV First Alert Weather tropical update, Aug. 30, 2023.

Scripps Only Content 2023