International Spanish Academy Dual Language Program opens media center

It was a special day for students and staff at New Horizons Elementary in Wellington on Tuesday. Along with family members, they celebrated the reopening of the school's newly renovated media center.

After more than a year, the new space offers a dynamic and inclusive learning environment to students in their International Spanish Academy Dual Language Program.

“It’s a priority for my family that our kids are bilingual," PTA President Ana Graham said.

She told WPTV for her, it's not just important for students to immerse in the language but also in the culture.

She told WPTV for her, it’s not just important for students to immerse in the language but also in the culture.

“People from Spain, people from Colombia, we have teachers from Mexico and all around the world coming to share their heritage with our children.”

The school’s principal, Dana Pallaria, said the new media center provides the perfect space for the diverse learning styles of her students.

“Our students need to learn to love reading and what a better place at school than a media center that is engaging.”

She said the center is also equipped with books in English and Spanish, new flexible seating and a Lego wall.

“It’s so important to give the opportunity to the kids to have both languages and have the advantages in the future,” Graham. said.

New Horizons Elementary is the first elementary school in Palm Beach County to be recognized as an International Spanish Academy Dual Language School.

