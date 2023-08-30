Man, 25, takes plea, sentenced to 50 years in killing of security guard in 2020

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT
A 25-year-old Greenacres man was sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a security guard west of Boynton Beach in 2020.

On Tuesday, Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Gillen sentenced Jones Philippe to a lesser offense of second-degree murder in the shooting of 18-year-old Dorianne Revol about 1:15 a.m. May 9 in an apparent dispute over money.

The sentence requires a mandatory minimum 20 years.

He also pleaded guilty to armed burglary in Revol's death, as well as to charges in three separate cases, including attempted murder in the stabbing of an inmate at the Palm Beach in July. The attempted murder sentence of 20 years is to be served concurrently.

Revol worked at Plantina, a community near Boynton Beach Boulevard and Military Trail.

"From the bottom of my heart, I'm really sorry for killing Dorianne," he said during a statement at the Palm Beach County Courthouse. "I shamed my community, I shamed my family and, most of all, I shamed myself. I will always regret pulling that trigger because she didn't deserve that. Her friends and family didn't deserve that."

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office ivestigators interviewed the victim's mother, who said she was talking to her daughter on a cellphone about 11 p.m. while the victim was at the guard house. During the conversation, she overheard her daughter in a heated argument.

Before the arguing ended, she overheard the man say: "I should shoot you."

At 1:07 a.m., the woman contacted her mother and said the man was back. The mother said she heard a physical altercation followed by gunshots.

The guard house was equipped with security video and a license plate was linked to the suspect.

