State law requires long-term care facilities plan for disasters

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

With Hurricane Idalia moving toward western Florida, long-term care facilities are starting to activate disaster plans.

The National Hurricane Center said Idalia is expected to create life-threatening storm surges, winds and floods as a Category 3 hurricane and possibly a Category 4..

Marilyn Hetherton, who lives in a nursing home, said she still preparing for the storm. The 81-year-old woman said she's not concerned about the storm after living in Florida for more than 40 years while carrying a machine to help her breathe.

“Hey, if it’s my time to go, I’ll go,” Hetherton said.

Deaths skewed toward older Americans during Hurricane Ian, according to a report from the National Weat It also said the pattern is consistent with other hurricanes making landfall even though the population in southwest Florida has more older people.

State law requires long-term care facilities to prepare a comprehensive emergency management plan, which must contain emergency evacuation transportation along with emergency power, food, and water.

Sister Diane Mack, who is the administrator for the Lourdes-Noreen McKeen Residence, said her facility has a plan and a checklist of supplies. She gets concerned calls from patients' families when a storm is in the forecast, but the biggest challenge is the arrangements staff have to make during a storm.

"Our staff are wonderful," Mack said. "We've had them for many, many years. They are very long-term. But, they also have families and they have to worry about their homes. But, they are very committed to Lourdes-McKeen. They make arrangements."

Those arrangements include child care and securing their homes before staying at the facility for shifts lasting three days.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
“Bob," named after her beloved father, is Carol Holmes' cat. He disappeared 10 years ago from...
Woman’s missing cat found 10 years later, more than 1,000 miles from home
Chad Staples, the director for Mogo Wildlife Park, reared a gorilla named Kaius after his...
Baby gorilla saved, reared by zookeeper gets new adoptive mom
Tropical Storm Idalia nears hurricane strength
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

South Florida first responders to help with hurricane relief
Els for Autism Foundation opens building for adults on autism spectrum
International Spanish Academy Dual Language Program opens media center
2 men sentenced for producing child sex material, including from tattoo shop