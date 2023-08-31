AAA: Hurricane Idalia had little impact on gas prices

When a hurricane hits Florida, it typically impacts gas prices.

After Hurricane Idalia walloped the Big Bend region of the state, drivers are concerned about the impact on fuel prices headed into a holiday weekend.

Driver Chase Richardson said Idalia made him nervous after how it will impact the price of ga.

"Yeah, I feel like everyone was concerned," he said.

Richardson said it costs him about $60 each time he fills up his truck.

"I live currently up in Stuart right now, so, I drive about 80 to 90 miles a day just to and back from work," he said. "So, I say probably [fill up my gas tank] two or three times a week."

Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 hurricane.

In its wake, the storm left power outages, homes destroyed and flooding.

Despite many drivers' fears, AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said Idalia didn't impact gas prices.

"We definitely saw some outages at various gas stations because of the influx of people who were rushing to fill up their gas cans and top off their tanks," Jenkins said. "But those were more short-term outages."

Jenkins said gas prices dropped recently but they're still high.

"We're looking at paying the most expensive Labor Day gas prices second only to the year 2012," Jenkins said. "But during that time, the average price was $3.78. What we're looking at now is $3.70."

Jenkins said they're expecting gas prices to go down soon like they historically have after Labor Day. He said the reason behind the dip is less demand because the summer driving season is over.

