COVID-19 postpones Palm Beach Gardens vs. Vero Beach football game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The pandemic may be over, but COVID-19 continues to be a problem that's impacting sports in America.

The School District of Palm Beach County announced Thursday that a Friday night high school football game has been postponed due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, the game between Palm Beach Gardens High School and Vero Beach High School has been postponed until next week because of the virus.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Football Night in South Florida

The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Vero Beach High School at 5 p.m.

Palm Beach Gardens High School is looking to rebound from a Week 1 loss to Atlantic High School, 21-14. Vero Beach is coming off a big win last week against perennial power Miami Northwestern High School, defeating the Bulls 19-13.

