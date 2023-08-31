Delray Beach man pleads not guilty to killing wife, dismembering body

A Delray Beach man accused of killing his wife, putting her body parts in suitcases and throwing it into the Intracoastal Waterway has pled not guilty.

William Lowe appeared in a Palm Beach County courtroom Thursday morning. Lowe is accused of killing his wife, 80-year-old Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

He’s facing charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

His attorneys pled not guilty on both charges.

Lowe's next hearing is scheduled for September.

