Delray Beach man pleads not guilty to killing wife, dismembering body

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
A Delray Beach man accused of killing his wife, putting her body parts in suitcases and throwing it into the Intracoastal Waterway has pled not guilty.

William Lowe appeared in a Palm Beach County courtroom Thursday morning. Lowe is accused of killing his wife, 80-year-old Aydil Barbosa Fontes.

He’s facing charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a dead body.

His attorneys pled not guilty on both charges.

Lowe's next hearing is scheduled for September.

