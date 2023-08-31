FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 31, 2023

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Tropical Storm Idalia is hugging the Carolina coast on Thursday with winds of 60 miles per hour.

Later on Thursday it will pull away from the U.S. and head out to sea, and there will be no threat to South Florida.

However, there is plenty of tropical moisture in place, so we will be tracking some afternoon showers and storms. They’ll start inland and push toward the coast this afternoon.

With a southwest wind in place, expect a hot day with high temperatures in the mid 90s, but feeling like 100-plus.

A heat advisory is in effect, but winds are much lighter today.

Friday afternoon is stormy as well. The storms will start inland and push toward the coast.

The Labor Day weekend, though, is looking great. Mainly dry with seasonal temperatures.

Saturday, a few morning showers along the coast, then a few inland storms. Sunday and Monday are mainly dry and pleasant.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Jose formed Thursday morning in the central Atlantic Ocean. It will be very short lived as its energy will get absorbed by Franklin. There is no threat to land.

