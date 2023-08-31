FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 31, 2023

Tropical Storm Idalia is hugging the Carolina coast on Thursday with winds of 60 miles per hour.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Tropical Storm Idalia is hugging the Carolina coast on Thursday with winds of 60 miles per hour.

Later on Thursday it will pull away from the U.S. and head out to sea, and there will be no threat to South Florida.

However, there is plenty of tropical moisture in place, so we will be tracking some afternoon showers and storms. They’ll start inland and push toward the coast this afternoon.

With a southwest wind in place, expect a hot day with high temperatures in the mid 90s, but feeling like 100-plus.

A heat advisory is in effect, but winds are much lighter today.

Friday afternoon is stormy as well. The storms will start inland and push toward the coast.

The Labor Day weekend, though, is looking great. Mainly dry with seasonal temperatures.

Saturday, a few morning showers along the coast, then a few inland storms. Sunday and Monday are mainly dry and pleasant.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Storm Jose formed Thursday morning in the central Atlantic Ocean. It will be very short lived as its energy will get absorbed by Franklin. There is no threat to land.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
“Bob," named after her beloved father, is Carol Holmes' cat. He disappeared 10 years ago from...
Woman’s missing cat found 10 years later, more than 1,000 miles from home
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Chad Staples, the director for Mogo Wildlife Park, reared a gorilla named Kaius after his...
Baby gorilla saved, reared by zookeeper gets new adoptive mom

Latest News

Tropical Storm Idalia is hugging the Carolina coast on Thursday with winds of 60 miles per hour.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 31, 2023
An extremely dangerous and powerful Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 30, 2023
An extremely dangerous and powerful Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 30, 2023
Idalia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Tuesday morning and is expected to rapidly...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 29, 2023