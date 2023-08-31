New book features 100 hidden gems in Jupiter area

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Hidden gems in the Jupiter area are the topic of a new book called "100 Things to do in Jupiter Before you Die."

The book is written by a reporter/editor Amy Woods who is an alumnus of the Palm Beach Post, Jupiter Magazine, Florida Weekly.

It features things you may have driven right passed without noticing or things that you may take for granted.

"I've been writing about (North Palm Beach County) for several years. [I wanted] to create something that visitors would be interested in, a reason for them to come to town. And also for locals to maybe discover what they've been missing," said Woods.

Besides Wood's previous work on topics in North Palm Beach county she found new things that were intriguing to her.

"Well one of the most interesting things in the book, I think, is about Al Capone and his ties to this area. He had a flophouse of sorts or a hideout for his gangsters in Jupiter farms," said Woods.

The book's chapters feature things like the Mancave, a testosterone driven consignment shop, hidden historical treasures like DuBois Pioneer Home, unique restaurants and coffee shops, and Palm Beach County's oldest bar. Plus, it features the up and coming diversity in the area like the Lola Chiq Boutique.

"It's owned by two fashion forward sisters from Puerto Rico, and their merchandise is for flirty, Florida females," Woods said.

The Downtown Palm Beach Gardens shop owners were elated to be included on the list.

"Oh my god. It was amazing. We're like, 'Wow, you made it...' It's definitely an honor just to know that we are now in the fabric of the community. You know, we've been here for 12 years. So it's very nice to be recognized, said Lola Chiq owner Maria Mercado.

Maria's sister and co-owner of the boutique agrees.

"[It's special] that after 12 years hard work and everything has paid off," said Marrietta.

Woods said if you'd like a copy she can deliver it to you or you can by on Amazon, Reedpress, or at Barnes & Noble in Palm Beach Gardens.

