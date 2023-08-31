Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ headed to movie theaters in October

Concert film recorded in August
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los...
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Taylor Swift is taking her concert tour to the big screen.

The pop star's record-setting "Eras Tour" concert will be released in movie theaters nationwide starting Oct. 13.

A concert film, which was shot during Swift's six-night stand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in August, will be shown at AMC, Regal and Cinemark movie theaters across the U.S.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on pace to break $2 billion in North America
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on pace to break $2 billion in North America

According to Variety, AMC Theatres is promising that the film will be shown at least four times a day at every one of its U.S. locations on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Other theater chains are expected to be added later.

Taylor Swift is shown on two large monitors behind the stage during "The Eras Tour"...
Taylor Swift is shown on two large monitors behind the stage during "The Eras Tour" performance, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Swift is scheduled to perform for three nights at Hard Rock Stadium in October 2024. But many South Florida "Swifties" expressed their frustrations with their inability to secure tickets.

Perhaps a trip to the movies will serve as a consolation.

Tickets for the concert movie are now on sale.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
“Bob," named after her beloved father, is Carol Holmes' cat. He disappeared 10 years ago from...
Woman’s missing cat found 10 years later, more than 1,000 miles from home
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week
Chad Staples, the director for Mogo Wildlife Park, reared a gorilla named Kaius after his...
Baby gorilla saved, reared by zookeeper gets new adoptive mom

Latest News

Mark Wahlberg in Delray Beach to help Maui fire victims
Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New...
Ed Sheeran announces new album ‘Autumn Variations’ coming in September
Jelly Roll performs "Save Me" at the 58th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday,...
Jelly Roll stops show to check on fan who passed out in the crowd: ‘We got somebody down’
Mark Wahlberg attends the Tiffany & Co. Fifth Avenue flagship store grand re-opening event on...
Mark Wahlberg to attend Maui fundraiser at Rocco’s Tacos