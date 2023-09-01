Girl, 12, unconscious in hospital after lightning strike in Sebastian

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A young Minnesota girl's life is forever changed after she was struck by lightning while visiting the Treasure Coast.

"We need a miracle," May Sayaxang, a close family friend, said. "We need hope."

Sayaxang said she joined Mila Vang, 12, and her family at the Sebastian Inlet Aug. 14 to celebrate the child's upcoming birthday.

"She's still a young girl, so much ahead of her," Sayaxang said.

Mila Vang was in Sebastian with her family to celebrate her upcoming birthday.
Mila Vang was in Sebastian with her family to celebrate her upcoming birthday.

She said Mila has been unconscious in an Orlando hospital for over two weeks.

"The mother said that they did a head operation to get the blood out and during her birthday yesterday they were putting a tube in her neck," Sayaxang said.

She was recording a video on her phone during the celebrations, capturing the moment they were all hurt by the lightning.

Sayaxang said it was a rainy day, but it didn't seem out of the ordinary.

May Sayaxang says the child has been unconscious for weeks.
May Sayaxang says the child has been unconscious for weeks.

"I assumed that it hit Mila and then the blast hit us," Sayaxang said.

She said the strike happened so fast that she didn't realize it was lightning, and thought she ended up on the ground because she rolled her ankle.

Sayaxang, along with Mila's mother, were knocked to the ground.

She said Mila was in the water and was floating face down after the strike.

"I was able to pull her to the edge, and I called for help, 'I said help, help,'" Sayaxang said.

She said Mila's 14-year-old brother, Josh, called 911 as first responders coached him through CPR.

"During this time was he focused? Was he calm?" asked WPTV reporter Joel Lopez.

"He was so focused. He's so calm, and then they said, 'do this,' and then he would do it," Sayaxang said.

Family members said doctors confirmed Mila has damage to the right hemisphere of her brain and will need to have a permanent breathing and feeding tube.

That damage means her language will be affected. She will not be able to use her left-side body functions, remember things or people, process information, eat and other things affected by the right-sided brain injury, according to family members.

Through it all, the girl's mother hasn't left her daughter's side.

"She stayed there in the hospital for so long that she no longer has her job," Sayaxang said. "But the doctors said they see vitals on the screen."

Mila is expected to be in the hospital for two to three months.

If you'd like to help the family, visit their GoFundMe page to make a donation.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point...
West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins
“Bob," named after her beloved father, is Carol Holmes' cat. He disappeared 10 years ago from...
Woman’s missing cat found 10 years later, more than 1,000 miles from home
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) throws a pass as Florida linebacker Teradja Mitchell (20)...
Barnes helps No. 14 Utah beat Gators 24-11 in season opener
Woman in hospital gown arrested after ambulance stolen
Martin County launches system to notify community of school threats
Hurricane Idalia's aftermath could slow Labor Day travelers