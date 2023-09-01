Man hands out cash after winning $500K on scratch-off ticket

After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he...
After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Daniel Reffitt told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.(Kentucky Lottery)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) – A man in northern Kentucky shared the wealth after winning $500,000 on a scratch-off ticket.

Daniel Reffitt bought a Precious Metals Titanium scratch-off ticket, and it didn’t take him long to realize he’d won big, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

He scratched the winning numbers, then went on to scratch his matching numbers, and on the very first spot, revealed the “auto” symbol winning the game’s $500,000 top prize, the Kentucky Lottery said.

There were some workers nearby when Reffitt found out he won, so he decided to give each of them $100.

“I saw a few guys sitting down and gave them $100 each and told them, ‘Merry Christmas,’” Reffitt said.

After receiving a check for $357,500 after taxes, Reffitt told lottery officials he plans to pay some bills with his winnings.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point...
West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Crash involving FHP vehicle hampers I-95 southbound traffic in Palm Beach Co.
“Bob," named after her beloved father, is Carol Holmes' cat. He disappeared 10 years ago from...
Woman’s missing cat found 10 years later, more than 1,000 miles from home

Latest News

A home in Arrington exploded, killing one person early Friday morning.
House explosion kills woman in Tennessee, fire chief says
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
Payroll error leaves 45,000 USPS mail carriers without their checks
Fort Pierce girl, 12, missing for more than a week, authorities say
Family and friends release balloons at a private vigil Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Columbus,...
Ohio authorities release bodycam video showing fatal police shooting of pregnant Black woman