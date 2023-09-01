Navigating roads and airports on Labor Day holiday weekend

According to AAA, Florida theme parks, beaches, and cruise ports place the Sunshine State in the top five domestic travel spots for Labor Day weekend.

A bachelorette group WPTV met at a gas station in Palm Beach Gardens said they’re in search of sunshine. They had their eyes peeled on the weather this week.

“I am coming down from Georgia and we are heading to Miami today,” the driver said. “I was watching the radar and kind of waited for it pass through between us before I started my trip. So it ended up working out so I didn’t hit most of the traffic or the weather.."

At Palm Beach International Airpot, travelers were hoping for much of the same.

“I was just getting nervous, because the weather can be so unpredictatble,” one flier said.

According to AAA, you should monitor your flight and get to the airport early. In fact, domestic bookings for flights, hotels, cruises, and rental cars on Labor Day weekend are up 4%. For international travel, bookings are up 44% over last year.

“That storm could not have come at a worse time when you consider all the people who were planning on traveling Labor Day weekend,” said Mark Jenkins with AAA. “You’ve got a lot of folks who are probably still waiting to catch a flight. You have others who are hoping the back log of cancellations doesn’t affect them."

The Florida Department of Transportation said it's still working to clear roadways impacted by the storm.

AAA suggests you plan ahead and find alternate route in case there is a road closure that impacts your trip.

