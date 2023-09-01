Port St. Lucie boy celebrates birthday with special visit

A Port St. Lucie boy is turning 7 years old on Saturday and some special guests helped him celebrate.

The child, Gabrielle, is a huge fan of his local garbage collectors.

He has a speech impediment that he developed from seizures at a young age.

Gabrielle shows off the gifts he received from the generous garbage crew on Sept. 1, 2023.

But that doesn't stop him from waiting for his local cleanup crew every day, often giving them bottles of water to keep cool during the summer.

Knowing how much he loves garbage trucks, Gabrielle's mom spent months planning with garbage company FCC, who came through with a big surprise.

The little boy received a new vest, shirt and a chance to climb into the crew's truck.

Scripps Only Content 2023