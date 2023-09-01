Riviera Beach police officer arrested following deadly Father's Day crash

A Riviera Beach police officer is under arrest for vehicular homicide following a deadly crash on Father's Day, authorities said.

Carl Johnson, 32, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at approximately 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to a newly released arrest report, Johnson was speeding more than 90 miles per hour in a marked Riviera Beach police cruiser at approximately 1 a.m. on June 18 when he slammed into a 2019 Hyundai Genesis G80 at Australian Avenue and West 13th Street in Riviera Beach.

The driver of the Hyundai, Danielle Bell, 43, as well as the passenger, Rodneshia Saunders, 29, tragically died.

Johnson was knocked out in the wreck and was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, which took over the investigation, said Johnson was speeding southbound on Australian Avenue at almost three times the speed limit.

The police officer failed to slow down at a marked railroad crossing, and as he "traveled over the tracks the vehicle violently jarred up and down."

The Hyundai was traveling northbound on Australian Avenue, and as it made a left turn onto West 13th Street, Johnson "violently" slammed into the vehicle's right side, causing the Genesis to hit a light pole and flip over, the arrest report stated.

In-car video from Johnson's department-issued 2022 Dodge Charger showed the "high speeds" driven by the officer, the report said.

Johnson did not have his emergency lights and sirens activated, and the vehicle's data recorder showed he was driving 94 miles per hour just five seconds before the crash.

In a written statement, the Riviera Beach Police Department said Johnson will be fired from the agency after the "incident has been determined to be criminal in nature."

Serena Spates, the public information officer for the Riviera Beach Police Department, released the following statement to WPTV on Friday about Johnson's arrest:

"Committed to maintaining the utmost standards of integrity, the Riviera Beach Police Department acknowledges the conclusion of the investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office into the vehicle crash involving Officer Carl Johnson. The incident has been determined to be criminal in nature, resulting in charges against him. Dedicated to upholding the highest standards and preserving public trust, the Riviera Beach Police Department will discontinue employment with Carl Johnson. Our sympathies go out to the families impacted by this incident, and we extend our sincere condolences."

Johnson is scheduled to appear before a Palm Beach County judge at 10 a.m. Friday.

