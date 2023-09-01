‘The Scent of Eternity’: Scientists recreate Egyptian mummification balm’s fragrance

Scientists have resurrected the scent of an balm used for mummification in ancient Egypt.
Scientists have resurrected the scent of an balm used for mummification in ancient Egypt.(CHRISTIAN TEPPER/MUSEUM AUGUST KESTNER, CAROLE CALVEZ, BARBARA HUBER)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023
(CNN) – Scientists have decoded an ancient aroma by identifying the ingredients used in Egyptian mummification balms.

They’ve now resurrected the scent.

Anyone who wants to catch a whiff of the ancient aroma will have to travel to the Moesgaard Museum in Denmark where it can be found in an upcoming exhibit.

Researchers are calling it “The Scent of Eternity” and “The Scent of Eternal Life.”

The fragrance is based on beeswax, plant oils, and tree resins found within balms used more than 3,500 years ago to preserve a noblewoman.

The woman’s vital organs were placed in jars that were discovered in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings in 1900.

A study detailing the findings was published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

