School principal accused of shoplifting 3 times at Walmart in Mississippi

According to affidavits from Waveland PD, Necaise recently left the store on Highway 90 without paying for $123.66 worth of items on August 20th.
By Stephanie Poole and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - A high school principal in Mississippi is facing charges of shoplifting from a Walmart.

Bay High School principal Amy Yarborough Necaise is facing misdemeanor shoplifting charges for three different visits to Walmart in Hancock County.

According to affidavits from the Waveland Police Department, Necaise recently left the store without paying for $123.66 worth of items Aug. 20.

Documents show Necaise is accused of also leaving without paying for $25.24 worth of merchandise on Aug. 1. She is accused of leaving without paying $51.25 worth of items on Aug. 15 from the same Walmart.

WLOX reached out to the school board and superintendent multiple times but has been given no comment on the situation at this time.

However, on the Bay Waveland School District website, a position for the Bay High School principal is posted.

