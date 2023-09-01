‘This is just one of those blessings’: Dog missing for 6 years gets reunited with his family

A missing dog named Whiskey has been reunited with his family after disappearing for six years. (Source: WGGB)
By Abbey Carnivale, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/Gray News) - There was a happy reunion in Massachusetts this week for a family and their missing Yorkshire terrier named Whiskey.

According to the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center, a microchip helped reunite Whiskey with his family after he went missing six years ago.

Whiskey’s owner, who didn’t want to be identified, said the day he went missing always haunted her, but she never lost hope for his return.

And earlier this week, she got the phone call she always dreamed of from the animal center.

“It’s always a great feeling to be able to call somebody and say, ‘Your pet is here, and your pet is safe,’” said Lori Swanson, executive director at the center.

The reunion is a result of a daily process for Swanson and the team. They frequently scan lost and found animals for microchips.

“That’s always the first thing we do. We scan for that microchip and when we hear that little beep, it’s always such a relief to know that there’s a possibility that we can hook that animal up with its owner,” Swanson said.

According to Swanson, pet owners should also keep updated and accurate information on their animal’s microchip.

“This family did exactly what they should have done,” she said.

Keeping up-to-date records is what led to their happy reunion.

“This is just one of those blessings that you just have to keep counting,” Swanson said.

The Springfield Police Department said officers were able to bring Whiskey to the animal center after finding him in an abandoned apartment earlier in the week.

Copyright 2023 WGGB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point...
West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape...
Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years

Latest News

FILE - Fulham owner Mohamed Al Fayed waves to the crowd before the English Premier League...
Former Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed, whose son was killed in crash with Princess Diana, dies at 94
Hurricane Idalia's price tag could reach $20 billion
Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case
Big Bend struggles to return to normalcy amid more rain, outages