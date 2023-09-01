Woman in hospital gown arrested after ambulance stolen

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A woman in Port St. Lucie apparently had enough of her stay at a local hospital, commandeering an unoccupied ambulance.

Police said that a woman, identified as Marquisa Allen, 25, of Miami is facing several charges after stealing the ambulance Wednesday afternoon.

Allen was sitting outside on a bench in her hospital gown when she stole the vehicle while ambulance personnel were inside dropping off a patient, according to investigators.

The suspect then fled the parking lot, but police said the ambulance had a GPS tracker, which allowed officers to provide the ambulance's location to other law enforcement.

The Florida Highway Patrol later located the stolen ambulance stuck in traffic on Florida's Turnpike.

Police said as troopers closed in on Allen, she exited the ambulance and began to run away. However, she was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

FHP arrested Allen and took her to the Martin County jail.

She faces charges of giving false information to police, driving while her license was suspended and resisting without violence.

Police said additional charges will be forthcoming for Allen.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point...
West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins
“Bob," named after her beloved father, is Carol Holmes' cat. He disappeared 10 years ago from...
Woman’s missing cat found 10 years later, more than 1,000 miles from home
A plane passes in front of a full moon in Arlington, Virginia.
Rare super blue moon to arrive this week

Latest News

Martin County launches system to notify community of school threats
Hurricane Idalia's aftermath could slow Labor Day travelers
Idalia ripped roofs off homes, caused extensive damage to Keaton Beach
Threats investigated after contentious Indian River County school board meeting