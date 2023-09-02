Blink-182 postpones European tour as Travis Barker leaves band for ‘urgent family matter’

Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo...
Travis Barker of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 24, 2023.(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Blink-182 announced they’re postponing their European tour after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an urgent family matter.

The band shared the news on social media Friday morning, writing: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

However, it wasn’t made immediately clear what urgent family matter Barker, 47, had to return home for.

The band was reportedly scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Scotland, over the weekend before traveling to Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Dublin.

Barker took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday to share several photos of a prayer room hours before the band’s announcement.

In June, Kourtney Kardashian shared that she and Barker were expecting their first child together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point...
West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins
According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape...
Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency
In this image provided by Constanza Del Rio/Nos Buscamos, Jimmy Thyden, right, sits with Maria...
Son stolen at birth hugs mother for first time in 42 years

Latest News

A Florida hunting team caught a 920-pound alligator in a lake.
Florida hunting team catches 920-pound alligator
Hunters catch 920-pound 'beast' of a gator in Orlando-area lake
FILE - A box of ivermectin is shown in a pharmacy as pharmacists work in the background,...
Court revives doctors’ lawsuit saying FDA overstepped its authority with anti-ivermectin campaign
HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital expands NICU unit