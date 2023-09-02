Electric scooter recalled due to potential injury risk

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1,...
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1, V2, and 60V electric scooters models.(CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Apollo Imports is recalling some of its electric scooters due to potential fall and injury hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall includes the Apollo Phantom V1, V2, and 60V electric scooter models.

The affected models were sold between June 2021 and May 2023.

The CPSC said the bolt used to secure the front wheel and suspension assembly can become loose over time and break, posing fall and injury hazards to consumers.

The commission said it has received at least seven reports of the bolt breaking and three people were injured.

The CPSC said consumers should stop using the recalled scooters immediately and contact Apollo for a free replacement bolt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape...
Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years
This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point...
West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
Woman in hospital gown arrested after ambulance stolen

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
FILE - Debris is littered around the damaged Regency Inn Perry in Perry, Fla., following the...
Biden will get a firsthand look at hurricane’s toll in Florida
Officials expect busy holiday weekend travel despite high gas prices and heat. (CNN, KCAL,...
Summer sets new travel record as officials expect busy holiday weekend
Officials expect busy holiday weekend travel despite high gas prices and heat. (CNN, KCAL,...
Summer sets new travel record as officials expect busy holiday weekend