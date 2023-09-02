A few disturbances in the Tropics

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Idalia is post-tropical, but still has strong winds up to 60 m.p.h.

The system's expected to drop some heavy rainfall across Bermuda through the weekend, then next week weaken as it moves towards Canada.

Tropical Storm Gert and Tropical Storm Katia pose no threat to land and will dissipate over the next few days

A wave off the coast of Africa has a high chance of formation over the next 7 days as it moves west-northwest across the Atlantic.

A tropical depression could form by mid-week.

