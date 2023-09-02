Katia forms in Atlantic with no threat to land

Katia formed Saturday morning as the 11th named storm of the season with no threat to land.

In the 5 p.m. EDT update, National Hurricane Center update, Tropical Storm Katia was about 750 miles north-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Katia could degenerate into a remnant low Monday.

Idalia is post-tropical, but still has strong winds up to 60 mph and was about 60125 miles east of Bermuda, according to the 5 p.m. EDT update from the National Hurricane Center.

The system's expected to drop some heavy rainfall across Bermuda through the weekend, then next week will weaken as it moves towards Canada.

Tropical Storm Gert and Tropical Storm Katia pose no threat to land and will dissipate over the next few days.

A wave off the coast of Africa has a 70% chance of formation over the next seven days as it moves west-northwest across the Atlantic. A tropical depression could form by mid-week.

