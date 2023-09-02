Katia forms in Atlantic with no threat to land

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Katia formed Saturday morning as the 11th named storm of the season with no threat to land.

In the 5 p.m. EDT update, National Hurricane Center update, Tropical Storm Katia was about 750 miles north-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.

Katia could degenerate into a remnant low Monday.

Idalia is post-tropical, but still has strong winds up to 60 mph and was about 60125 miles east of Bermuda, according to the 5 p.m. EDT update from the National Hurricane Center.

The system's expected to drop some heavy rainfall across Bermuda through the weekend, then next week will weaken as it moves towards Canada.

Tropical Storm Gert and Tropical Storm Katia pose no threat to land and will dissipate over the next few days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A wave off the coast of Africa has a 70% chance of formation over the next seven days as it moves west-northwest across the Atlantic. A tropical depression could form by mid-week.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape...
Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency
This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point...
West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
Woman in hospital gown arrested after ambulance stolen

Latest News

Florida surpasses 90,000 coronavirus residents' deaths
Suspect leaves residence after domestic situation in Port St. Lucie
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Gainesville Regional Airport, Saturday,...
Biden, Scott survey Hurricane Idalia's damage
South Florida ties to Jimmy Buffett run deep