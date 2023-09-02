Van Dyke throws TD on his first pass as Hurricanes rout Redhawks 38-3

Tyler Van Dyke's first pass of the year resulted in the first of four Miami Hurricanes touchdowns Friday night, and they defeated the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 38-3 in the season opener for both teams.

Coming off a shoulder injury that hindered him last season, Van Dyke connected on his first five passes. The Hurricanes' fourth-year quarterback finished 17 of 22 with 201 yards and an interception. He didn't appear affected by a thumb issue that bothered him during training camp.

Brett Gabbert, who is the brother of Kansas City backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert, completed 12 of 21 passes with 127 yards for the RedHawks.

Miami RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert throws the ball during a game against the Miami...
Miami RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert throws the ball during a game against the Miami Hurricanes on Friday, Sept.1, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Van Dyke found receiver Colbie Young for a 44-yard score on the Hurricanes' first offensive possession, but three of the team's four scoring drives ended in field goals.

Freshman Mark Fletcher Jr. scored on a 26-yard run on Miami's first drive of the second half, set up by a 20-yard pass over the middle from Van Dyke to Xavier Restrepo. A successful two-point conversation made it 24-3.

Henry Parrish Jr. led the Hurricanes with 90 yards rushing and added a 12-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.

The RedHawks could not generate much offense against a Miami defense showing early improvements from a unit that finished in the bottom half of the ACC last year in yards allowed per play.

Four of the first five drives for Miami (Ohio) resulted in punts, and Gabbert was sacked twice.

Graham Nicholson nailed a 48-yard field goal for the RedHawks just before halftime to make it 16-3 at the break.

Gage Larvadain led Miami (Ohio) with 80 receiving yards, including 71 yards after the catch.

The Hurricanes moved the ball with ease thanks to their potent rushing attack. Behind a revamped offensive line, the Hurricanes outgained the Redhawks 152 to -4 in the first half, and 242 of their 485 total yards were on the ground.

Emory Williams replaced Van Dyke with a 28-point lead and played the final 9:15. Aveon Smith replaced Gabbert.

Donald Chaney Jr.'s 20-yard TD run with less than five minutes remaining capped the scoring.

Lightning in the area delayed the start of the game by about 25 minutes.

The RedHawks (established 1809) are Miami University, and the Hurricanes (established 1925) are the University of Miami. The battle between the two Miami's has been dubbed the "Confusion Bowl," and there has been subtle jabbing about which team is the "real" Miami.

"The real Miami is where?" a reporter asked Gabbert during a news conference earlier this week.

"Oxford, Ohio," Gabbert replied. "We'll show them Sept. 1."

