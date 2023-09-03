Body found floating in canal near West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT
A body, apparently a man, was found floating in a canal near West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Ar 1:46 p.m., PBSO and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the area of the intersection of Congress Ave. and Southern Boulevard for a report of a body floating eastbound in a canal, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

The caller remained in the area onboard his vessel.

Deputies confirmed the body appeared to be a man, Barbera said.

The body was recovered by the PBSO Marine Unit and brought to shore at 2003 Summit Blvd on the southwest corner of intersecting waterways.

The body was taken to the Palm Beach County Medical Offense for an autopsy.

The identification is pending.

