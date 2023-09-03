Flavor Palm Beach restaurant promotion kicks off

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flavor Palm Beach, a promotion to introduce dinners to 58 bistros and restaurants at a lower price in the county, is taking place for the entire month of September.

Customers can enjoy a selection of three-course lunches and dinners from prix fixe menus, with prices ranging from $35 to $85 through Sept. 30.

Flavor Palm Beach will feature restaurants with James Beard Award-winning, Michelin star, and celebrity chefs with pecial selections from Tequesta to Boca Raton.

Flavor Treasure Coast is available in October.

To participate in Flavor Palm Beach, no tickets or passes are required. All you have to do is make a reservation, visit the restaurant, and enjoy the menu.

In support of World Hunger Action Month, Flavor Palm Beach is selling Koozies on its website, which directly benefits Feeding America: U.S. Hunger Relief Organization.

Flavor Palm Beach Flavor Palm Beach was established in 2007.

To view the full list of participating restaurants and to purchase Koozies, visit flavorpb.com [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape...
Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency
Florida surpasses 90,000 coronavirus residents' deaths
This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point...
West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins
Suspect leaves residence after domestic situation in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

FILE - Jewell Baggett stands beside a Christmas decoration she recovered from the wreckage of...
Fishing village Horseshoe Beach hopes to maintain charm after Idalia damage
Jimmy Buffett performs before an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the...
Jimmy Buffett had been fighting Merkel skin cancer
Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control launches 4 new fostering programs
Tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic has high chance of development