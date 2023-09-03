Jimmy Buffett fans in South Florida celebrate singer's life

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Jimmy Buffett fans in South Florida packed Square Grouper Tiki Bar on Saturday in the wake of his passing. The Jupiter spot has become a landmark for fans as it's where the singer-songwriter recorded the music video for "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere."

Supporters like Andrew Tantimonico remember the spirit of his music.

"Ever since I was a little kid, I have been hearing Jimmy Buffett songs and makes you think of palm trees, paradise and sunshine," Tantimonico said. "I will absolutely toast to Jimmy Buffett."

Many fans said they were heartbroken when they learned Buffett died Friday at the age of 76.

"Rarely do we come across a human being that has the kind of impact with creativity that he had, and he is one of a kind," Jupiter resident and longtime fan Beth Oliver said.

Margaritaville at Sea
Margaritaville at Sea

She was one of the many people who saw him perform live on several occasions. Oliver recalled her favorite performance.

"I also had the pleasure of being in Cedar Key before the UF homecoming hame and he was on the balcony, strumming the guitar, singing for an impromptu concert," Oliver said.

Although Buffett is gone, fans like Brian Minerd are confident that the music legend will forever live in the South Florida community's heart.

"I think his message was clear, you know," Minerd said. "It's everybody love each other and enjoy the ride."

