Man's body found floating in canal near West Palm Beach

The body of a man was found floating in a canal near West Palm Beach, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

Ar 1:46 p.m., PBSO and Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the area of the intersection of Congress Ave. and Southern Boulevard for a report of a body floating eastbound in a canal, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release.

The caller remained in the area onboard his vessel.

The body was recovered by the PBSO Marine Unit and brought to shore at 2003 Summit Blvd on the southwest corner of intersecting waterways.

The body was taken to the Palm Beach County Medical Offense for an autopsy.

The identification is pending.

"We urge anyone with information to come forward," PBSO posted on Facebook. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time."

