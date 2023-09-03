Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control launches 4 new fostering programs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control has launched four new foster programs that are described as a community-support sheltering approach: Foster2Rescue, Foster2Adopt, Foster2Petpals and Foster2Family.

"Community members can play a vital role in providing animals with a brighter future," the shelter wrote in a news release. "This initiative marks the shelter's commitment to kick start a new era in animal welfare through community-supported sheltering, an approach that actively engages local residents and volunteers in the sheltering process."

The temporary fostering of animals help reduce overcrowding, ensuring a more supportive environment for the animals as they await their forever homes. Some of the animals are not ready for adoption or require medical treatment due to upper respiratory infections.

PBCACC provides all the essential pet supplies at no cost.

Here is a description of the programs:

Foster2Rescue: For those seeking a short-term commitment, the program allows individuals to foster select dogs two to six weeks, so they can be rescued by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and join their adoption program.

Foster2Adopt: For individuals interested in adoption but want to ensure the perfect fit for their family, the Foster2Adopt program is the answer. They can foster a pet for up to three weeks before officially adopting.

Foster2Petpals: This option allows individuals to provide nourishment and love to underweight kittens or dogs experiencing kennel cough symptoms until they are eligible for adoption. Foster2Petpals application can be completed on its website.

Foster2Family: This method allows individuals to foster a pet in the adoption program, helping them find their forever family. Foster parents can network their foster pet on social media and share their story with friends and family. All adoptable dogs are eligible for the Foster2Family program.

For more information on the fostering programs, visit https://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/animalcare/Pages/foster.aspx [discover.pbcgov.org] or stop by the shelter at 7100 Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach, just west of the Florida Turnpike.

Available dogs for adoption can be found on its website.

Animal viewing hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 56-1233-1200 or visit the website, www.pbcgov.com/animal [pbcgov.com]

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape...
Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency
Florida surpasses 90,000 coronavirus residents' deaths
This photo, provided b the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Aug. 30, 2023, shows West Point...
West Point time capsule that appeared to contain nothing more than silt yields centuries-old coins
Suspect leaves residence after domestic situation in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

Jimmy Buffett performs before an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the...
Jimmy Buffett had been fighting Merkel skin cancer
Tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic has high chance of development
Jimmy Buffett fans in South Florida celebrate singer's life
Thompson throws 5 TD passes in reunion with Herman