Person hospitalized after fight between 2 groups at Humiston Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
One person was taken to a hospital after a fight between two groups at Humiston Park early Sunday, Vero Beach police said.

At about 2 a.m., officers responded to the incident.

One person was shot and taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where the victim was in intensive care but stable condition, spokeswoman Kelsea Marty told WPTV in an inquiry.
 
All involved parties have been identified and are being interviewed, the officer said.

A juvenile was involved in the fight, Marty said,

