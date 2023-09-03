Thompson throws 5 TD passes in reunion with Herman

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Nebraska transfer Casey Thompson threw five touchdown passes, one of them a 72-yard hookup with Tony Johnson, and Florida Atlantic routed Monmouth 42-20 on Saturday night to usher in the Tom Herman era.

Thompson, who also played at Texas, where Herman was his coach, completed 20 of 25 passes for 280 yards. His five TD passes match the school record.

Johnson caught two touchdown passes, the highlight being when he caught a ball over the middle, broke a couple of tackles and outraced the defense to the end zone for the 72-yard touchdown. Ja'Quan Burton also had two touchdown catches.

FAU, which is joining the American Athletic Conference this season, got the job done on the ground as well, with Larry McCammon rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown. The Owls finished with 213 yards rushing and 493 yards of total offense.

Marquez McCray, a graduate transfer from Sacred Heart, threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns for Monmouth.

Ryan Moran had 13 tackles, nine solo, for the Hawks (0-1).

