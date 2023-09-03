A tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic has a high chance of development

Tropical Storm Gert about 720 miles east of Bermuda will move north-northeast over the next few days and will dissipate into a trough of low pressure by Monday.

Tropical Storm Katia in the Eastern Atlantic will move north-northwest over the next few days and degenerate into a remnant low by Monday.

Both Tropical Storm Gert and Tropical Storm Katia pose no threat to land.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

A tropical wave associated with Invest 95L off the coast of Africa has a high chance of tropical formation over the next seven days as it moves north-northwest into the Atlantic.

A tropical depression could form by mid-week as this disturbance moves in this direction.

Some of the computer models take this system and push it towards the Lesser Antilles by Friday.

Scripps Only Content 2023