Woman sitting in road struck, killed by car, West Palm Beach police say

A 50-year-old woman sitting in the road was struck and killed by a car late Saturday night, and attempts to locat her family have been unsuccessful, West Palm Beach police said Sunday.

At 10:56 p.m., police received a 911 call about the crash in the 4300 block of Broadway Avenue, west of U.S. 1, on the city’s north end.

Traffic homicide investigators determined a 22-year-old Riviera Beach man was heading south in the inside lane of Broadway in a 2019 Hyundai Sonata when he saw the person in the road., spokesman Mike Jachles said in a news release.

He swerved in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian but struck the woman, identified as Michelle Anita Neville, 50.

While attempting to avoid hitting Neville, the driver Bannister struck a concrete median and continued south on Broadway for a short distance but returned to the scene after he realized he struck the pedestrian, Jachles said.

Neville was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center by the West Palm Beach Fire Department where she died.

Investigators have determined Neville’s parents are dead, and no other known relatives have yet been identified.

Neville may have family in North Carolina and anyone with information about the family should call Traffic Homicide Investigator Dan Dillard at 561-822-1629.

No charges are pending though the investigation remains open.

