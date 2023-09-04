Another boat catches fire at Loggerhead Marina in Lantana

For the second time in two days, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue extinguished a boat fire near the Loggerhead Marina in Lantana.

About 3:15 p.m. Monday, the agency responded to a boat fire in the 800 block E. Windward Way near the Intracoastal. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining boats in slips.

Black smoke could be seen from several miles away along Interstate 95.

Joe Mather of Boynton Beach provided video of the fire to WPTV and WPTV photojournalist Matthew Kauerauf, was on the scene.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue extinguished a boat fire in Lantana.

At about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a sailboat fire along Federal Highway near the Loggerhead Marina.

They encountered a sailboat on the last slip at the end of the dock with the front hatch and back hatch on fire. Crews got water out to the end to contain it, and put the fire out so it could not spread to nearby boat slip

Scripps Only Content 2023