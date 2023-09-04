Another boat catches fire at Loggerhead Marina in Lantana

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the second time in two days, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue extinguished a boat fire near the Loggerhead Marina in Lantana.

About 3:15 p.m. Monday, the agency responded to a boat fire in the 800 block E. Windward Way near the Intracoastal. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining boats in slips.

Black smoke could be seen from several miles away along Interstate 95.

 Joe Mather of Boynton Beach provided video of the fire to WPTV and WPTV photojournalist Matthew Kauerauf, was on the scene.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue extinguished a boat fire in Lantana.
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue extinguished a boat fire in Lantana.

At about 11:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a sailboat fire along Federal Highway near the Loggerhead Marina.

They encountered a sailboat on the last slip at the end of the dock with the front hatch and back hatch on fire. Crews got water out to the end to contain it, and put the fire out so it could not spread to nearby boat slip

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
Florida surpasses 90,000 coronavirus residents' deaths
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape...
Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency

Latest News

Analysts: Football fans will spend money this season but still be frugal
Plan would relocate Martin County Fair from Stuart to Indiantown
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast residents find antisemitic flyers in driveways
Invest 95L could become Tropical Storm Lee this week