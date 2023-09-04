Boating and rip current risk in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The National Weather Service has issued a high rip current risk for beaches in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

For those planning on spending Labor Day by the water, there are some safety issues to talk about.

WPTV spoke to Anna Stewart who runs a Palm Beach County agency dedicated to preventing drownings. She said lifeguards can get a better view of a current because they sit higher.

Meantime, the Red Cross said if you plan on swimming in a lake or the ocean, be sure you have the skills to swim, since it’s a different scenario than being in a pool.

They also said to stay hydrated while outside today, and make sure to take breaks from the outdoors.

WPTV spoke to people over the weekend about their holiday plans and what they’ve seen so far.

“It was a little rougher, little rougher than I’ve experienced,” a beachgoer said. "I mean you got to commit right? So, I had to get in there. I got slapped around a little bit.”

The Red Cross said if you are caught in a rip current, try not to panic. Signal to those on shore that you need help and swim parallel to the shore, until you are out of the current. Once you are free, swim toward shore.

If you can't swim to the shore, float or tread water until you are free of the rip current and then head toward shore.

