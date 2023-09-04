Food giveaway to take place in Riviera Beach on Tuesday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A food giveaway will be held in Riviera Beach on Tuesday to help residents battling the high cost of goods.

Farm Share said they will be distributing food to those in need in the West Palm Beach area.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. at the Wells Recreation Center located at 2409 Avenue H W in Riviera Beach.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties. Attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Food will be distributed until supplies last.

Farm Share bills itself as the state's largest food bank, distributing food to the community through its network of soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches and senior centers across Florida free of charge.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
Florida surpasses 90,000 coronavirus residents' deaths
According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape...
Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Latest News

Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast residents find antisemitic flyers in driveways
Invest 95L could become Tropical Storm Lee this week
4 astronauts return to Earth in SpaceX capsule
Boating and rip current risk in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast