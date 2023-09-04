FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 4, 2023

With persistent east wind, expect the high rip current risk to remain along beaches in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A few morning showers this Labor Day but then sunshine and dry weather will prevail for the afternoon. In fact, the chance of rain for this new week remains low. Although, overnight or early morning showers can’t be ruled out as the brisk ocean breeze continues.

With persistent east wind, expect the high rip current risk to remain along beaches in Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties. Plus, expect a choppy surf of 3-to-5-foot waves, and for boaters use caution on the waterways today and for much of the week.

Afternoon highs will be near average, between the upper 80s and low 90s. Less humid and breezy conditions through midweek.

In the tropics, Tropical storm Gert continues to move north in the northcentral Atlantic but is no threat to land.

Tropical Katia has weakened to a depression, meandering over the eastern Atlantic and is no threat to land as well.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands has become better organized and will likely become a depression by midweek, with a 90% chance of development

While one more additional wave will push off the coast of Africa in the next day or two and has a low chance for formation.

