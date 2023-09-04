Invest 95L could become Tropical Storm Lee this week

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The tropics continue to be very active in the Atlantic, and the next named storm could form this week.

The National Hurricane Center said Monday that Invest 95L, located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, continues to show signs of organization. The system is expected to become a tropical depression around midweek and possibly a named storm by the end of the week.

Additional strengthening is likely late this week while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at 15 to 20 mph over the central and western portions of the Atlantic. As of Monday morning, the system has a 90% chance of tropical cyclone formation over the next seven days.

Additionally, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a second system, which is located over western Africa. The wave could also become a tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic in the latter part of the week.

The system has a 40% chance of tropical cyclone formation over the next seven days.

Right now, it is too early to speculate if these tropical waves will have any effect on Florida. Stay with the WPTV First Alert Weather Team for updates this week on these systems.

