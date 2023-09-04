Minor struck by bullet while he was driving vehicle in Stuart

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
A minor was struck by a bullet while he was driving a vehicle on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Stuart on Sunday, police said.

About 5:30 p.m, the unidentified suspect fired from a moving vehicle toward the victim's vehicle in the 300 block.

The victim went to the police department, nearly crashing through the entrance in seeking help, police posted on Facebook.

The victim received medical attention at the hospital and was discharged shortly after the incident.

Stuart police detectives are actively conducting an investigation into this shooting.

