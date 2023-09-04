Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast residents find antisemitic flyers in driveways

Residents on the Treasure Coast and Palm Beach County woke up to antisemitic propaganda in their driveways.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office said they started receiving calls early Monday morning from concerned residents who had packets of antisemitic flyers found in their yards.

Deputies believe the packs were passed out sometime late Sunday evening or early Monday morning while people were asleep. Patrol units were able to start looking around the area and found over 100 packets that had been thrown into people's yards, according to the sheriff's office.

The plastic bags contained several papers of antisemitic propaganda, including a hard substance in the form of pellets, deputies said.

Antisemitic flyers found in driveways in Wellington, Fla. on Sept. 4, 2023.

Anyone who finds a packet should not attempt to open it and should use a plastic bag or gloves to pick it up and throw it away immediately, deputies said.

Residents in the Emerald Forest, Sugar Pond Manor and Pinewood Manor developments in Wellington also woke up to a small bag with antisemitic flyers in their driveways.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies collected the bags and no direct threats have been made at this time.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious that might lead deputies to those responsible should call the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-763-3117 or the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 1(800) 458-TIPS.

