Police search for person who shot at boy while driving vehicle

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police continue to search for a person they say shot a boy while driving on Martin Luther King Boulevard on Sunday in Stuart.

Police said it happened about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard across from Sailfish Park.

Officers said the victim was driving on the road when the suspect, who remains unidentified, fired from a moving vehicle toward the victim's vehicle. The injured victim went to the police department, nearly crashing through the entrance, seeking help.

Police said the victim received prompt medical attention at the hospital and was discharged shortly after the incident.

"It's a little close to home and close to the ball fields," said Autumn Stadden, who rides there often with her son Adam.

“Yeah he plays baseball here, has for years since he was a little kid."

For her, it was hard to believe the streets they now ride weren't so quiet the night before.

"It is scary, it’s scary that if it was nothing motivating it," Stadden said.

Police haven't yet released what led up to the shooting, nor if it was targeted, but Michael Thompson, who lives in that same area, wanted to know the reason.

“Why? We're all here together, so why? He got in an argument or a misunderstanding?," Thompson said.

Monique Williams lives on the street where it happened.

"You don't know if they had a problem with that person, a vendetta with that person, you never know, and it's sad to hear stuff like that, and me being a woman by myself late at night it gets me scared," Wiliams said.

She also said the fact the shooter is still out there scares her.

"At night you don't know who could just roll up behind you and do anything to you," Williams said.

WPTV reached out to Stuart police to answer those questions, but police were unavailable due to the Labor Day holiday.

Still, Stadden said she isn't afraid to still bicycle in the area. She said that question bothers her too.

“I do think that law enforcement in this area do keep a good eye out, I think things like that are going to happen anywhere to be honest with you," said Stadden.

Stuart detectives are actively conducting an investigation into this shooting.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
Florida surpasses 90,000 coronavirus residents' deaths
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
According to experts, this is only the fourth known group of leatherback hatchlings from a Cape...
Seashore has leatherback sea turtles hatch for first time in almost 20 years
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency

Latest News

Another boat catches fire at Loggerhead Marina in Lantana
Analysts: Football fans will spend money this season but still be frugal
Plan would relocate Martin County Fair from Stuart to Indiantown
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast residents find antisemitic flyers in driveways