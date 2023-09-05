Dangerous rip currents persist at South Florida beaches

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This past Labor Day weekend, residents and visitors hit the Florida beaches.

However, strong winds and waves had beachgoers being cautious while enjoying the fun in the sun.

A few red and yellow flags could be seen flying from lifeguard stands.

Lantana Marine Safety Supervisor Marc Fichtner offered some advice on the best way to escape a rip current.

Lantana Marine Safety Supervisor Marc Fichtner explains what to do if you get caught in a rip...
Lantana Marine Safety Supervisor Marc Fichtner explains what to do if you get caught in a rip current.

"The most important thing to do is to first remember not to panic," Fichtner said. "It will lead to exhaustion and you're going to get more tired. An old saying we say is 'break the grip with the rip.' You want to swim diagonally with the beach, either left or right, until you feel that current stop pulling you, then you can start swimming in."

Fichtner also said that lifeguards are here to protect you and your loved ones.

He also said if you have any questions you can always ask them.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A tortoise in Louisiana was reunited with his family after being rescued.
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
Invest 95L could become Tropical Storm Lee this week
Florida surpasses 90,000 coronavirus residents' deaths

Latest News

Officials hopeful that new legislation will counter insurance crisis
'Five Guys Named Moe' coming to Kravis Center this weekend
Invest 95-L could become Tropical Storm Lee by end of week
A stray shower possible during the early part of Tuesday but the afternoon will be mostly sunny...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 5, 2023