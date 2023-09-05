Dead fish suddenly start turning up at Fort Pierce lake

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Fort Pierce resident said dead fish have been turning up in the lake behind her for months, but no one has come out to help with the problem.

Jeni Marrero said on any given day she will find about 10 dead fish along the edge of her property. She said the site and smell are hard to endure.

"First it was like one, two, then it kept getting more and more and more," Marrero said. "I have taken out of this lake like 50 fish already, and now it's out of control."

Jeni Marrero explains that more and more fish are dying in the lake where she lives.
Jeni Marrero explains that more and more fish are dying in the lake where she lives.

The Florida Oceanographic Society said this is likely a fish kill situation, however, the cause can only be determined through an investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

WPTV has contacted the FWC about the situation at this lake, but we're still waiting to hear back.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
A tortoise in Louisiana was reunited with his family after being rescued.
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Invest 95L could become Tropical Storm Lee this week
Florida surpasses 90,000 coronavirus residents' deaths

Latest News

St. Lucie County official dies 3 days after single-vehicle crash
South Florida farmer labor shortage likely to cause higher prices, less produce
South Fork HS principal reassigned following controversial searches
Margaritaville hotel project in Riviera Beach moving forward