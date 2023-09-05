Disney Treasure: First look at the new cruise ship
The Disney Treasure is the sixth ship being added to the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
Its inaugural season will embark on voyages to the eastern and western Caribbean from Port Canaveral starting Dec. 21, 2024.
From bow to stern, guests will encounter favorite characters like Jasmine and Aladdin, an interactive stage with Star Wars characters, a dining experience with Spider-Man and a sweet shop themed after the movie "Zootopia."
"When you first enter our ship via the grand hall, or what we like to call our Palace At Sea, you'll certainly see Aladdin and Jasmine (and that's because we're transporting guests into this world)," Kristen Ziggler, who is a principal set decorator for Walt Disney Imagineering, said. "It's really inspired by real-world locations such as Asia and Africa, as well as fantastical lands like Agrabah, so different from our other ships."
Plaza de Coco will be the first theatrical dining experience themed to the Pixar film "Coco."
"This is actually one of the spaces I'm most excited for," Ziggler said. "You'll be able to have Mexican cuisine with a modern twist."
The Disney Treasure will also have the AquaMouse water coaster attraction with a new Minnie and Mickey adventure.
For adults only, the Skipper Society is a lounge themed after the Jungle Cruise attraction.
"At the Skipper Society, you'll of course experience the wit and humor of our Jungle Cruise skippers from that classic attraction, as well," Ziggler said. "You'll be able to grab a crafted cocktail, a light snack and enjoy live music entertainment in that venue."
Bookings open for all guests on Sept. 20, 2023.
The Disney Treasure can accommodate 4,000 passengers, is just over 1,100 feet long and has a maximum cruising speed of 23 knots.
"We're hoping that all our friends in South Florida will come up and experience the Disney Treasure as she sails on her maiden voyage," Ziggler said.
