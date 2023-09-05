'Five Guys Named Moe' coming to Kravis Center this weekend

They are five guys, but they are not into cooking burgers. They are into soulful singing composed by legendary jazz musician Louis Jordan.

Jordan was known as "The King of the Jukebox" and recorded with famous friends like Ella Fitzgerald, Bing Crosby and Louis Armstrong. His work in jazz is thought to have paved the way for the genre of rock and roll.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's production of "Five Guys Named Moe" is about character named Nomax, who is having a drunken existential crisis after his girlfriend leaves him. He invents five Moes to help him cope: Big Moe, Little Moe, Eat Moe, No Moe, and Four Eyed Moe.

"Five Guys Named Moe" is coming to the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts starting Sept. 8 and tickets start at $45, plus taxes and fee.

