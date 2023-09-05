FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 5, 2023

A stray shower possible during the early part of Tuesday but the afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.
By WFLX Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A stray shower is possible during the early part of Tuesday but the afternoon will be mostly sunny and warm. Afternoon temps in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Easterly breeze is still strong especially on the water and on the coast, so high risk of rip currents will remain.

A change in the flow could arrive Thursday and begin to lower the rip current risk by the end of the week.

Afternoon highs will be near average, between the upper 80s and low 90s for the rest of the week, along with less humid and breezy conditions through midweek.

Expect typical afternoon and evening storms to return this weekend for inland areas.

A tropical wave located in central tropical Atlantic will likely become a depression or tropical storm in the next day or so.

Another wave is forecast to move off the coast of Africa Tuesday, will move across Cabo Verde Wednesday night and a tropical depression could form by the end of the week.

Post-tropical cyclone Franklin is located north of Azores, will move southeastward and could regain subtropical or tropical characteristics late this week but has a low chance of developing.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A tortoise in Louisiana was reunited with his family after being rescued.
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
Invest 95L could become Tropical Storm Lee this week
Florida surpasses 90,000 coronavirus residents' deaths

Latest News

A stray shower possible during the early part of Tuesday but the afternoon will be mostly sunny...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 5, 2023
With persistent east wind, expect the high rip current risk to remain along beaches in Palm...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 4, 2023
With persistent east wind, expect the high rip current risk to remain along beaches in Palm...
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: September 4, 2023
Tropical Storm Idalia is hugging the Carolina coast on Thursday with winds of 60 miles per hour.
FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: August 31, 2023