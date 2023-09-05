Palm Beach County agencies make 628 traffic stops one night on Labor Day Weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A Palm Beach County multi-agency traffic and driving under the influence enforcement initiative on one night during Labor Day weekend resulted in 628 traffic stops, including 18 DUI arrests, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

From 6 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday, the PPBSO conducted the initiative with departments in Atlantis, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Florida Atlantic University, Highland Beach, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Tequesta and West Palm Beach.

The area of operation were from State Road 706 (Indiantown Road) to State Road 806 (Atlantic Avenue) and from State Road (U.S. 441) to U.S. Highway 1.

The stops also include two felony arrests, 11 misdemeanor arrests, 93 criminal traffic citations, 515 traffic citations and 372 traffic warnings.

"The goal of this operation was to apprehend drivers who operate their vehicles while under the influence and/or drive in a reckless/unsafe manner," PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in an email.

