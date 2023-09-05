Seminoles earn highest ranking since 2017

Florida State players celebrate after defeating LSU in an NCAA college football game Sunday,...
Florida State players celebrate after defeating LSU in an NCAA college football game Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Seminoles are a top-five team again.

No. 4 Florida State moved up four spots in the Associated Press top 25 poll Tuesday after soundly defeating LSU 45-24 in the first full weekend of the college football season.

It is Florida State's highest ranking since the start of the 2017 season — when Jimbo Fisher was in his final year leading the Seminoles.

Florida State also moved up three spots to No. 5 in the coaches poll. The Seminoles opened the season ranked eighth.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell reacts to players on the field after a timeout during the...
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell reacts to players on the field after a timeout during the first half against LSU, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

LSU dropped nine spots to No. 15. The Tigers, who opened the season ranked No. 5, held a 17-14 halftime lead before allowing 31 unanswered points in the second half.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes after pounding Tennessee-Martin 48-7.

Florida State received the remaining three first-place votes.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

A series of dinosaur tracks have been uncovered in a drought-stricken riverbed in the state of...
Low water levels reveal dinosaur tracks at Texas state park
A tortoise in Louisiana was reunited with his family after being rescued.
100-year-old tortoise named Biscuit reunited with family after rescue from canal
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Invest 95L could become Tropical Storm Lee this week
Florida surpasses 90,000 coronavirus residents' deaths

Latest News

Tips for protecting you and your family in case of a disaster
Get Savvy in :60 - What to do in case of a Disaster with Edison Insurance
Woman, 3 children killed in Florida crash after teen runs stop sign
Coco Gauff, of the United States, reacts to the crowd after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of...
Coco Gauff, 19, reaches first US Open semifinal
The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion, will set sail...
Disney Treasure: First look at the new cruise ship