Seminoles earn highest ranking since 2017

The Seminoles are a top-five team again.

No. 4 Florida State moved up four spots in the Associated Press top 25 poll Tuesday after soundly defeating LSU 45-24 in the first full weekend of the college football season.

It is Florida State's highest ranking since the start of the 2017 season — when Jimbo Fisher was in his final year leading the Seminoles.

Florida State also moved up three spots to No. 5 in the coaches poll. The Seminoles opened the season ranked eighth.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell reacts to players on the field after a timeout during the first half against LSU, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

LSU dropped nine spots to No. 15. The Tigers, who opened the season ranked No. 5, held a 17-14 halftime lead before allowing 31 unanswered points in the second half.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia remained No. 1 with 58 first-place votes after pounding Tennessee-Martin 48-7.

Florida State received the remaining three first-place votes.

Scripps Only Content 2023