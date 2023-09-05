St. Lucie County official dies 3 days after single-vehicle crash

A St. Lucie County Economic Development Council director of business development died three days after suffering injuries in a single-car crash, officials said Tuesday.

Jennifer DuBey, 47, of Port St. Lucie, succumbed to her injuries Monday afternoon at HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce.

At 1:50 a.m. Friday, Port St. Lucie police responded to a crash Southeast Sandia Drive and Crosstown Parkway.

DuBey was driving a silver Toyota SUV traveling eastbound on Crosstown Pkwy when the vehicle left the right shoulder and struck a tree on the hill, causing the vehicle to roll over, Port St. Lucie police said.

St. Lucie Fire District personnel extradited her and took her to Lawnwood Hospital in critical condition. She was in a coma.

Jenn DuBey joined the EDC in 2019 as business manager and was promoted to director of business development in April 2022.

She had previously been employed by CareerSource Research Coast and the Business Development Board of Martin County.

DuBey, who wasn't married, only has family from out of state.

"It is a vast understatement to say that these last several days have been extraordinarily difficult ones," EDC President Pete Tesch said in a message. "It is hard to comprehend how a woman so vivacious and full of life and love, someone with such a strong spirit, could leave us in the blink of an eye."

