Tropical Storm Lee forms, forecast to become major hurricane

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Tropical Storm Lee formed Tuesday afternoon in the Atlantic Ocean and is forecast to become a major hurricane later this week.

The storm is packing 45 mph winds and moving west, northwest at 16 mph.

Lee is forecast to become a hurricane within a couple of days and will likely become a major hurricane by Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

"The spaghetti track, or model forecast for trajectory, are in agreement that maybe the storm will stay just to the north and east of the Caribbean," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa said. "But it is still soon to be certain."

The latest models has Lee becoming a Category 4 hurricane by Saturday at 2 p.m.

In addition, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring a strong tropical wave located off the coast of west Africa. The system could also become a tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic in the latter part of the week as it moves to the west-northwest at about 15 mph.

The system has a 70% chance of tropical cyclone formation over the next seven days.

